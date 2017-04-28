April 28 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says its Q1 net profit up 35.1 percent y/y at 1.8 billion yuan ($261.04 million)

* Says its Singapore unit CFLD (Singapore) Investment Pte Ltd signs MOU with Brunei's government, Darussalam Assets Sdn Bhd on economic zone project

* Says it plans to set up unit in Brunei

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2oC2NEF; bit.ly/2prTpTc

