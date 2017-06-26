BRIEF-Automotive Properties REIT extends and increases credit facility
June 27 Automotive Properties Real Estate Investment Trust:
June 26China Fortune Land Co Ltd :
* Says it issued 2017 3rd tranche super short-term financing notes worth 1.5 billion yuan with a term of 270 days and interest rate of 4.99 percent
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/oWmuWL
* Stockholders did not approve proposal on gender pay equity reporting
WASHINGTON, June 27 U.S. Senate Republican leaders postponed a vote on a healthcare overhaul on Tuesday after resistance from members of their own party, and President Donald Trump summoned Republican senators to the White House to urge them to break the impasse.