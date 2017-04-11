BRIEF-Henderson European Focus Trust says allotted 10,000 ordinary shares of 50p each
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
April 11 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says units win land auctions for a combined 827.0 million yuan ($119.86 million)
* Says it plans to invest about 440 million yuan to set up nine firms
* Says unit acquires property projects for a combined 1.26 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2p2uJOw; bit.ly/2ouUFVr; bit.ly/2oU9im3
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8995 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* Allotted 10,000 new ordinary shares of 50p each fully paid under its block listing authority
* Issued 951,875 of ordinary shares of one penny each pursuant to block listing facility
* Issued 500 ordinary shares of 12.50 stg from its block listing facility at a price of 411.90 stg per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)