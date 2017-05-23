BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd
* Says it signs agreement for Wuhan aerospace industry base PPP project
* Says it signs agreement with Huaneng Trust for perpetual bond investment of up to 3.0 billion yuan ($435.60 million)
* Says Huaneng Trust will set up trust plan to invest 1.5 billion yuan in its property unit
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qffcu4; bit.ly/2rcrkkN; bit.ly/2rLECSc
($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi)
June 21 Canadian lender Home Capital Group Inc said Berkshire Hathaway Inc will provide a new C$2 billion line of credit to its unit Home Trust Co and indirectly buy C$400 million ($300.2 million) of its common shares in a private placement.
TAIPEI, June 22 Taiwan's Foxconn will continue to pursue an acquisition of Toshiba Corp's chip business, a day after the troubled conglomerate chose a rival suitor as the preferred bidder, the head of Foxconn's Japanese unit said.