May 23 China Fortune Land Development Co Ltd

* Says it signs agreement for Wuhan aerospace industry base PPP project

* Says it signs agreement with Huaneng Trust for perpetual bond investment of up to 3.0 billion yuan ($435.60 million)

* Says Huaneng Trust will set up trust plan to invest 1.5 billion yuan in its property unit

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2qffcu4; bit.ly/2rcrkkN; bit.ly/2rLECSc

($1 = 6.8870 Chinese yuan renminbi)