BRIEF-Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 mln of convertible senior notes
* Teladoc prices upsized offering of $240 million of convertible senior notes due 2022
May 26 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd:
* China Gold Finance agreed to satisfy financial needs of company and its subsidiaries within China
* On May 26, 2017, company and China Gold Finance entered into new financial services agreement
* New financial services agreement will not cause significant financial impact to company or its subsidiaries
* Peak Resorts announces two new expansion projects and provides preliminary fiscal year 2017 results
June 21 A U.S. jury has ordered Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd to pay GlaxoSmithKline Plc more than $235 million for infringing a patent covering its blood pressure drug Coreg, court documents showed.