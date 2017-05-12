BRIEF-Amgen says FDA accepts sBLA to expand indication for XGEVA
* FDA accepts Amgen's supplemental biologics license application to expand indication for XGEVA (denosumab) to include multiple myeloma patients
May 12 China Gold International Resources Corp Ltd
* China gold international reports 2017 first quarter results
* Q1 revenue rose 25 percent to $82.1 million
* China gold international resources corp ltd qtrly gold production from csh mine decreased by 6% to 34,540 ounces from 36,703 ounces for same period in 2016
* China gold international resources corp ltd qtrly net profit of us$6.4 million from a net loss of us$3.5 million for same period in 2016
* China gold international resources corp ltd qtrly copper production from jiama mine increased by 39% to 5,716 tonnes from 4,106 tonnes
* China gold international resources - copper production of 5,716 tonnes does not include copper output from phase ii series i commissioning during q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Honeywell's connected aircraft maintenance offering to reduce flight delays and cancellations for cathay pacific
* A. M. Castle & Co commences voluntary chapter 11 case and files prepackaged joint chapter 11 plan of reorganization