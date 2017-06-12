BRIEF-Wockhardt, units settle commercial litigation with Teva Pharma, Cephalon
* Says co, units settle with teva and its affiliate a commercial litigation in high court, london
June 12 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd
* Says its unit gets approval to issue commercial paper worth 3 billion yuan ($441.31 million)
* Says its unit gets approval to issue medium term notes worth 3 billion yuan
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sk5tZe; bit.ly/2rhLiuT
($1 = 6.7980 Chinese yuan renminbi)
* Seattle Genetics Inc - fda notified co on June 21, IND for vadastuximab talirine has been placed on hold - SEC filing
* OraSure Technologies appoints Mara G. Aspinall to board of directors