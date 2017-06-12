June 12 China Grand Automotive Services Co Ltd

* Says its unit gets approval to issue commercial paper worth 3 billion yuan ($441.31 million)

* Says its unit gets approval to issue medium term notes worth 3 billion yuan

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7980 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)