REFILE-BRIEF-iAlbatros Group shares suspended from trading - WSE
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)
Feb 24 China Greatwall Computer Shenzhen Co Ltd
* Says controlling shareholder has bought 32.6 million share in the company on Feb 22-24, representing 1.1 percent of total issued share capital
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2lgj6BD
Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
* SHARES SUSPENDED FROM TRADING - WARSAW STOCK EXCHANGE (WSE)
* Says replenished its existing stock repurchase authorization back to $500 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Fireswirl announces appointment of new interim chief executive officer