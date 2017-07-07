America Movil says completes deal to buy spectrum from Grupo MVS
MEXICO CITY, July 7 Mexican billionaire Carlos Slim's America Movil has completed its purchase of rights to 60 megahertz of spectrum from Grupo MVS, America Movil said on Friday.
July 7 China Greatwall Technology Group Co Ltd
* Says it expects H1 net profit of 250-330 million yuan versus net profit of 163.7 million yuan ($24.08 million) year ago
Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2sx3PQv
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7985 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)
LOS ANGELES, July 7 Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr celebrated his 77th birthday on Friday by announcing a new album that will feature former bandmate Paul McCartney.
July 7 A U.S. appeals court on Friday denied the state of Hawaii's request to issue an emergency order blocking parts of President Donald Trump's temporary travel ban on people from six Muslim-majority countries.