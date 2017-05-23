UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 23 China Green (Holdings) Ltd
* Board proposes to implement capital reorganisation which will involve capital reduction and share subdivision
* par value of each of issued existing shares will be reduced from hk$0.1 each so as to form issued new shares with par value of hk$0.01 each
* each of authorised but unissued existing shares of par value of hk$0.1 each will be sub-divided into 10 new shares of par value of hk$0.01 each Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources