July 18 (Reuters) - China Hainan Rubber Industry Group Co Ltd

* Says share trade to resume on July 19 as controlling shareholder has purchased rubber assets in Singapore and Indonesia

* Says controlling shareholder has purchased 45 percent stake in Indonesia's PT.Kirana Megatara for $119.1 million, 62.5 percent stake in Singapore's Archipelago Rubber Trading Pte Ltd for $17.5 million

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2vdCPXF

Further company coverage: (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)