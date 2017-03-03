March 3 China Haisheng Juice Holdings Co Ltd :

* Shaanxi chaoyue, a non wholly-owned subsidiary of group, entered into a joint venture agreement with ningxian junong

* Agreement in relation to formation of jv company in ning xian, gansu province with registered capital of rmb78 million

* Shaanxi chaoyue and ningxian junong will contribute rmb46.8 million and rmb31.2 million to registered capital of jv co

* JV company which will be owned as to 60% by shaanxi chaoyue and 40% by ningxian junong

