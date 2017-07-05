BRIEF-Cytori Therapeutics receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma
* Cytori Therapeutics - receives key cell therapy patent for scleroderma, patent has a term at least through 2034
July 5 China Health Group Ltd
* Company and a third party entered into a framework agreement
* Agreement in relation to possible acquisition by company of a 67 pct equity interest in a hospital in Shenzhen
* Expected that total consideration for transactions shall be about RMB120 million to be satisfied in cash &/or promissory notes to be issued by co
* Merck to present new data from clinical trials evaluating Isentress HD (raltegravir) and investigational HIV therapies Doravirine and MK-8591 at IAS 2017
July 6 Global demand for air travel rose 7.7 percent in May as almost all regions, excluding the Middle East and North America, posted record-high May load factors, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Thursday.