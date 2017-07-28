FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
in a day
BRIEF-China Health Group makes an announcement regarding a complaint
#Brexit
#Markets
#Banks
#Trump
#Pakistan
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
North Korea claims all of U.S. within missile range
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Healthcare
July 28, 2017 / 2:31 PM / in a day

BRIEF-China Health Group makes an announcement regarding a complaint

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 28 (Reuters) - China Health Group Ltd

* On 26 may co was notified by stock exchange that it had received a complaint regarding discloseable transaction in relation to acquisition of Anew Capital

* Alegation regarding whether co's directors has taken appropriate actions to safeguard assets/interest when vendor failed to fulfil undertakings

* Board has taken steps to search for available records and evidence of past corporate decisions and actions prior to and related to anew transaction

* Says following search and enquiries, company has not been able to locate any such records Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.