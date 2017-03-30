March 30 China Health Group Ltd
* Refers to announcements in relation to an originating
summons against li hong holdings limited
* Defendant has undertaken not to file a winding up petition
against co based on alleged outstanding sum
* Company has undertaken to pay sum of us$4 million or its
equivalent into court and so paid on 19 october 2016 among other
things
* On 30 September 2016, hearing took place during which
defendant has undertaken not to file a winding up petition
* It was concluded that plaintiff has shown that there is
bona fide dispute of alleged outstanding sum on substantial
grounds
