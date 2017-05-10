May 10 China Healthwise Holdings Ltd:

* China healthwise - entered into a non-binding loi with potential vendor, where co is granted exclusive negotiation right for period of three months

* China healthwise holdings - entered into loi with riche (bvi) limited , a unit of eternity investment

* Loi in relation to possible acquisition by co of entire shareholding interest in smart title limited