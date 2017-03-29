UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
March 29 China Healthwise Holdings Ltd :
* Company and vendor entered into s&p agreement
* Net proceeds from subscription, after deduction of related expenses, are estimated to be approximately hk$59.9 million
* Deal at an aggregate consideration of hk$85.0 million
* Company and subscriber entered into subscription agreement
* Pursuant to s&p agreement company agreed to acquire and vendor agreed to sell sale shares and sale loan
* Company intends to apply net proceeds from subscription for the acquisition
* Vendor being china star entertainment (bvi) limited, target company is ace season holdings limited
* Co to allot and issue and subscriber to subscribe for a total of 363.6 million subscription shares at subscription price of hk$0.165 per subscription share
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources