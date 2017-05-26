CORRECTED-Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike expands into Japan
SHANGHAI, June 22 Chinese bicycle-sharing startup Mobike has set up a subsidiary in Fukuoka city in southern Japan and plans to begin service later this year, it said on Thursday.
May 26 China Hkbridge Holdings Ltd
* Lender, an indirect unit of co, entered into loan facility agreement with borrower
* Loan amount carries interest at an interest rate of 18% per annum during term
* Lender has agreed to provide a loan facility of RMB200 million to borrower for a period of two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it plans to divest investment business and web agency business into new subsidiaries, named SBS Neo Partners Co., Ltd and SBS Internet & Mobile Co., Ltd respectively
LONDON, June 22 Mytaxi, the ride hailing app owned by German carmaker Daimler, has agreed to buy a Romanian rival as part of efforts to create a pan-European service to take on Uber.