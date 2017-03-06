March 6 China Household Holdings Ltd

* Issue Of Convertible Bonds

* Company entered into subscription agreements with not less than six subscribers (including Luo Jianhua )

* Subscribers to subscribe or procure subscription by its nominee(s) for convertible bonds in principal amount of hk$93 million

* Subscribers to subscribe bonds in hk$93 million with rights to convert into 465 million conversion shares at initial conversion price of hk$0.20