April 10 China Innovationpay Group Ltd

* Beijing Gaohuitong and Hangzhou Youzan entered into third party payment services framework agreement

* Deal pursuant to which company has conditionally agreed to grant to youzan an unsecured loan facility up to hk$200 million

* Company entered into loan agreement with youzan

* Directors intended proceeds from loan to support business plan and development of Youzan upon completion of acquisition.