March 22 China International Capital Corp Ltd :

* FY profit of RMB1.84 billion, decreasing by 5.8% year on year

* In 2016, company recorded total revenue and other income of RMB8.94 billion, decreasing slightly by 5.9% year on year

* A cash dividend of RMB1.60 (tax inclusive) for every ten shares held will be distributed for 2016