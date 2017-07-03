UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3 China International Travel Service Co Ltd :
* Says its unit plans to use 38.8 million yuan to buy 51 percent stake in a duty-free sales company (the target firm)
* The stake acquisition depends on whether the target firm can win the bid of duty free store management right in Beijing Capital Airport
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/6tSJbG
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources