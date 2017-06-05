June 5 China Jinmao Holdings Group Ltd

* Jinmao Changsha entered into new framework agreement with jinmao development and csc changsha

* New framework agreement will be effective from 25 june 2017 for a term of three years

* Jinmao Changsha will continue to provide entrustment loans to jinmao development and csc changsha during term of agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)