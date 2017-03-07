Fitch Affirms Russian Kostroma Region at 'B+'; Outlook Stable

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MOSCOW, June 16 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Russian Kostroma Region's Long-Term Foreign and Local Currency Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'B+' and Short-Term Foreign Currency IDR at 'B'. The Outlook on the Long-Term IDRs is Stable. Kostroma Region's outstanding senior unsecured domestic bonds have also been affirmed at 'B+'. The affirmation reflects Fitch's unchanged base case scenario regarding the region's continuing direct r