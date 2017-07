July 13 (Reuters) - China's customs said on Thursday:

* China June coal imports at 21.6 million tonnes

* China June crude oil imports at 36.11 million tonnes

* China June copper concentrates and ore imports at 1.41 million tonnes

* China June unwrought aluminium and aluminium products exports at 460,000 tonnes

* China June steel products exports at 6.81 million tonnes

* China June refined oil products exports at 4.2 million tonnes (Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton)