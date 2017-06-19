June 19 China Kangda Food Co Ltd:

* Fang Yu has been appointed as chief executive officer of company

* An Fengjun has resigned as chief executive officer of company

* Fang Yu has been appointed as chairman of board

* Gao Sishi has resigned as non-executive chairman of board

* Luo Zhenwu, Dong Yutong, Wang Yuan and Fang Yu has been appointed as executive directors