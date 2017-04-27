BRIEF-Private Equity Holding: proposals by the Board Of Directors
* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG PROPOSALS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
April 27 China Life Insurance Co Ltd
* Q1 net profit RMB 6,149 million versus RMB 5,251 million a year ago Source text ID: (bit.ly/2poCeCb) Further company coverage:
* ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF PRIVATE EQUITY HOLDING AG PROPOSALS BY THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS
Washington, June 15 The Federal Reserve announced Thursday it had terminated a 2010 enforcement action taken against Bank of America after the bank admitted to bid-rigging in the municipal debt market.
* Creditors agree Greece has pushed through reforms (Adds German, French, IMF comments, details of debt relief)