June 8 China's exports denominated in yuan rose 15.5 percent in May from a year earlier, the General Administration of Customs said on Thursday.

* Yuan-denominated imports rose 22.1 percent year-on-year in May.

* That produced a trade balance of +281.60 billion yuan in May.

* Note: Customs is expected to release dollar-denominated trade data later on Thursday.