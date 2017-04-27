BRIEF-Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp
* Israel Englander reports 5.5 percent passive stake in Resolute Energy Corp as of June 8 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2sxHSnY) Further company coverage:
April 27 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd
* Qtrly net profit attributable RMB 19,977 million versus RMB 18,350 million year ago
* As at the end of March the non-performing loan ratio was 1.76 percent
* Qtrly net interest income RMB 34.91 billion versus RMB 34.31 billion
* As at 31 March 2017 Tier 1 Capital Adequacy ratio of the group under the advanced approach was 12.40% Source text ID: (bit.ly/2pCgXWo] Further company coverage:
LUXEMBOURG, June 15 Greece said on Thursday a deal ending months of an impasse on its bailout programme offered markets greater clarity on future debt reprofiling for the indebted country and ease its return to debt markets.
TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index fell to a six-month low on Thursday, tracking global markets that declined on concerns over the pace of economic growth, while the energy and materials groups were squeezed by lower prices for oil and gold.