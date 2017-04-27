April 27 China Merchants Bank Co Ltd

* Qtrly net profit attributable RMB 19,977 million versus RMB 18,350 million year ago

* As at the end of March the non-performing loan ratio was 1.76 percent

* Qtrly net interest income RMB 34.91 billion versus RMB 34.31 billion

* As at 31 March 2017 Tier 1 Capital Adequacy ratio of the group under the advanced approach was 12.40%