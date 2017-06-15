BRIEF- FJ Next to repurchase shares
* Says it will repurchase up to 900,000 shares, representing 2.7 percent of outstanding
June 15 China Merchants China Direct Investments Ltd:
* Enters into disposal of shares in Industrial Bank Co., Ltd
* company disposed of an aggregate of 9.4 million IBC A shares pursuant to IBC disposal mandate
* Net proceeds arising from disposal amounted to RMB153.88 million
OSLO, June 22 Norway will not make additional changes to its countercyclical capital buffer requirement for banks, the finance ministry said in a statement on Thursday.
* SAID ON WEDNESDAY THAT CEO JOAKIM KARLSSON RESIGNED AS OF JUNE 21