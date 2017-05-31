May 31 China Merchants Land Ltd:

* Foshan Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property

* Foshan Merchants Property and Guangzhou Dingjia Property shall jointly develop Foshan land through project company

* Foshan Merchants Property to contribute an amount of rmb10 million in registered capital of project company

* Under cooperation agreement, Foshan Merchants Property shall reimburse 50 pct of said shareholder's loan of RMB519 million

* Project company is foshan Dingtu Property Development Co., Ltd

* Guangzhou Dingjia Property had provided shareholder's loan of RMB519 million to project co for first instalment of land consideration