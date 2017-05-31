BRIEF-S P Setia updates on proposed acquisition of stake in I&P Group Sdn
* Entered share purchase agreement with Permodalan Nasional , Amanahraya Trustees and Dato’ Mohd. Nizam Bin Zainordin for proposed I&P acquisition
May 31 China Merchants Land Ltd:
* Foshan Merchants Property entered into cooperation agreement with Guangzhou Dingjia Property
* Foshan Merchants Property and Guangzhou Dingjia Property shall jointly develop Foshan land through project company
* Foshan Merchants Property to contribute an amount of rmb10 million in registered capital of project company
* Under cooperation agreement, Foshan Merchants Property shall reimburse 50 pct of said shareholder's loan of RMB519 million
* Project company is foshan Dingtu Property Development Co., Ltd
* Guangzhou Dingjia Property had provided shareholder's loan of RMB519 million to project co for first instalment of land consideration Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Clarifies on news item "Lenders clear Jaiprakash Associates recast plan."
* Investors Bank appoints Michael Fegan chief information and operations officer