MOVES-Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC Holdings, Houlihan Lokey
June 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
June 27China Merchants Securities Co Ltd :
* Says listing of 2017 4th tranche perpetual subordinated bonds on June 28 with coupon rate of 5.58 percent and maturity date of June 19, 2022
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/aaWMFN
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
June 28 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Wednesday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
JERUSALEM, June 28 Bezeq Israel Telecom appointed independent director David Granot as interim chairman on Wednesday while the incumbent is being investigated for fraud.
* SUCCESSFUL PLACEMENT OF BOND ISSUANCE OF EUR 130 MILLION, WITH 3.25% COUPON, FOR MATURITY PERIOD OF 6 YEARS