U.S. office vacancy rate flat in second quarter - Reis
June 28 U.S. office vacancy rate was flat at 16 percent in the second quarter of 2017, compared with the preceding quarter, according to real estate research firm Reis Inc.
June 28 China Merchants Securities Co Ltd
* Says it plans to boost fund management unit's capital to 4.0 billion yuan ($588.34 million) from 1.7 billion yuan
* Says bank had exposure on 8 accounts that reserve bank of india advised to initiate insolvency resolution process
BEIJING, June 29 Global coordination is important as the world economy undergoes changes, including the latest increase in U.S. interest rates earlier this month, China's Vice Finance Minister Zhu Guangyao said ahead of a G20 summit of leaders in July.