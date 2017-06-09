June 9 China Merchants Shekou Industrial Zone Holdings Co Ltd

* Says contract sales at 8.9 billion yuan ($1.31 billion) in May, up 61.1 percent y/y

* Says contract sales at 43.3 billion yuan in Jan-May, up 77.4 percent y/y

* Says it acquires four property projects for a combined 9.8 billion yuan

Source text in Chinese: bit.ly/2rIjnmg

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.7963 Chinese yuan renminbi) (Reporting by Hong Kong newsroom)