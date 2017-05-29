UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
May 29 China Metal International Holdings Inc
* Announces proposed privatization of co by united elite agents ltd by way of a scheme of arrangement
* Amount of cash required to satisfy consideration payable for cancellation of scheme shares would be about hk$680.7 million
* China metal international holdings says an independent committee has been formed to recommend whether terms of proposal are "fair and reasonable"
* Scheme of arrangement involves reduction of issued share capital of co by cancellation of scheme shares
* An application has been made for resumption of trading of shares on stock exchange with effect from 9:00 a.m. On may 31
* Says offer of cancellation price of hk$3.01 in cash for each share
* On assumption that outstanding share options were to be exercised before scheme record date,consideration for cancellation of scheme shares would be hk$696 million
* Will apply to stock exchange for withdrawal of listing of shares following scheme becoming effective Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources