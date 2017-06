March 28 China Mining International Ltd :

* Company and sino-africa mining international l had on 24 march 2017 entered into a conditional sale and purchase agreement

* Upon completion of investment, co will hold an effective interest of 16.06% of total issued share capital of awp

* Parties agree that aggregate consideration for sale of sale shares to company shall be rmb68.5 million

