UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
April 5 China Mining Resources Group Ltd :
* On 5 april 2017, purchaser, vendor and guarantor entered into agreement
* Purchaser agreed to purchase, and vendor agreed to sell sale shares at consideration of HK$330 million
* Purchaser is Combined Success, vendor is Fung Wai, an investment holding co Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources