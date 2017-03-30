March 30 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd :

* Proposed Public Issuance Of A Share Convertible Bonds

* Total amount of proposed convertible bonds will not exceed rmb50 billion

* Board considered and approved,, resolution on public issuance and listing of a share convertible bonds by company.

* Proceeds will be used to replenish core tier-one capital of company

* Term of convertible bonds will be six years from date of issuance

