REFILE-UPDATE 1-France's startup scene gains traction led by state bank, Macron factor
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
March 30 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd :
* Proposed Public Issuance Of A Share Convertible Bonds
* Total amount of proposed convertible bonds will not exceed rmb50 billion
* Board considered and approved,, resolution on public issuance and listing of a share convertible bonds by company.
* Proceeds will be used to replenish core tier-one capital of company
* Term of convertible bonds will be six years from date of issuance
Source text (bit.ly/2ocy9kc)
Further company coverage:
* French state investment bank to add 400 mln euros to venture fund
BERN, June 15 The Swiss National Bank (SNB) on Thursday left the door open to pushing interest rates further into negative territory if needed after it maintained its ultra-loose monetary policy.
* BALDER WINS LAND ALLOCATION AGREEMENT UPPSALA Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)