BRIEF-APQ Global looking to raise capital to increase size of company
* Company is exploring a further capital raise in order to increase size of company
April 3China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd :
* Says it plans to pay annual cash dividend as 1.65 yuan(pre-tax) per 10 shares as FY 2016 div payment
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/kF5R0A
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Company is exploring a further capital raise in order to increase size of company
* Skanska renovates east end of Las Olas Boulevard in Florida, USA, for USD 49 million, about SEK 440 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 15 Australian shares snapped a four-day winning streak on Thursday, hurt by weaker commodity prices and an overnight fall on Wall Street after the U.S. Federal Reserve hiked interest rates.