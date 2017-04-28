April 28 China Minsheng Banking Corp Ltd -

* Beijing branch of company surveyed and found that zhang ying, president of hangtianqiao sub- branch, defrauded customers of their funds

* Immediately reported incident to police department, and police department took zhang ying away to assist with investigation

* China minsheng banking corp ltd - police detained zhang ying on 14 april, and formally initiated an investigation.

* Amount involved in this case is approximately rmb1.65 billion, and initial estimated amount involved will not exceed number reported by media and involves over 150 customers

* In addition to Zhang Ying, certain other individual employees of sub-branch are now subject to police investigation

* Co in collaboration with police department, has frozen accounts involved, and seized a part of cash, property and goods of suspects

* China minsheng banking corp ltd - it should be specifically noted that hangtianqiao sub- branch case in not engaged in bills business