June 15 China Minsheng Financial Holding Corp Ltd:

* ‍Entered into an MOU with vendor, China Smartpay and management purchasers on 14 June 2017​

* Deal for a consideration of RMB278.8 million

* ‍MOU in relation to, amongst others, possible acquisition of 74.33% of UE Investment by co ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: