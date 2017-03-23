BRIEF-Synopsys says Toshiba deployed co's VC Formal solution
* Synopsys - announced Toshiba has deployed co's VC formal solution as their systemverilog assertion based formal verification solution
March 23 China Mobile Ltd
* FY profit attributable to equity shareholders was RMB108.7 billion, up by 0.2%
* Final dividend of HK$1.243 per share was proposed
* FY operating revenue was RMB708.4 billion, up by 6.0%
* FY total number of mobile customers was 849 million, representing a net addition of 22.66 million
* "Company will maintain a stable dividend payout ratio for full financial year of 2017"
* Three "tariff reduction" measures expected to result in a decrease of each of operating revenue and operating profit in 2017
* Three "tariff reduction" measures expected to result in a decrease of each of operating revenue and operating profit in 2017

* In 2017 China Mobile will strive to maintain revenue growth from telecommunications services above industry average
* OpenText announces new global cloud reseller agreement with SAP to provide end-to-end HR document management
June 15 Twitter Inc said it would roll out a series of tweaks to its website and mobile applications from Thursday to further simplify the microblogging service's interface for its users.