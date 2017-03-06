BRIEF-Dr Peng Telecom & Media Group sets coupon rate of 2017 bonds as 6 pct
* Says it sets coupon rate of 2017 public corporate bonds as 6 percent
March 6 China Mobile Ltd
* Company will cancel all handset domestic long-distance and roaming tariffs from 1 october 2017 onwards
* Will reduce dedicated internet access tariffs for small and medium enterprises, and reduce international long-distance call tariffs
* "Expects such measures will have a certain impact on company's operating revenue and net profit" Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
June 16 Britain's telecoms regulator said on Friday it fined mobile network operator Three 1.9 million pounds ($2.43 million) for failing temporarily to provide emergency call service.
ROME, June 16 Open Fiber has won a second tender to lay fiber optic lines in non-economically viable areas, two sources said on Friday.