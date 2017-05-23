BRIEF-Reliance Communications initiates monetisation programme for real estate properties
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
May 23 China National Software & Service Co Ltd :
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.063 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 1
* The company's shares will be traded ex-right and ex-dividend on June 2 and the dividend will be paid on June 2
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/zsLk3s
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* Says co has initiated monetisation programme for its real estate properties Source text: (http://bit.ly/2tQJ2au) Further company coverage:
* Forecasts a full year revenue of approximately $5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it will pay a cash dividend of 0.05 yuan per 10 shares (before tax) for 2016 to shareholders of record on June 28