May 29 China New Borun Corp :

* China New Borun announces first quarter 2017 unaudited financial results

* Q1 revenue rose 6 percent to RMB 515.9 million

* Sees Q2 2017 revenue up about 0.9 percent to about 5.6 percent

* Qtrly basic and diluted earnings per American Depositary Share were RMB1.75

* Sees revenue for Q2 of 2017 will be in range of RMB535 million to RMB560 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: