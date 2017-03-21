March 22 China Nt Pharma Group Co Ltd:

* Board recommended a final dividend of hk2.5 cents per share

* Group reported a net profit of rmb116.2 million for year ended 31 december 2016, as compared with a net profit of rmb87.7 million

* Overall revenue of the group for the year ended 31 december 2016 increased by rmb67.4 million or 7.9% to rmb915.1 million