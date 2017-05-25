Amazon's grocery push playing catch up with Chinese e-commerce giants
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing
May 25 China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd :
* Entered into a shipbuilding agreement with shipbuilder to construct eight fishing vessels
* Deal for aggregate consideration of RMB101.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* China's Alibaba, JD.com lead in clicks-and-mortar retailing
* Has paid off its 15% per annum track vendor debt Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, June 21 Rodale Inc, a privately held media company known for publishing magazines such as Men's Health and Runner's World said on Wednesday that its board of directors had decided to explore strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of the company.