Sri Lankan shares hit 3-wk high as blue chips gain
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.
March 20 China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd
* Company and placing agent entered into placing agreement
* Placing price of HK$0.30 per placing share
* Net proceeds will be approximately HK$117.4 million from placing
* Intend to use net proceeds for capital commitment under a joint venture agreement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
COLOMBO, June 15 Sri Lankan shares rose on Thursday to hit a near three-week closing high as heavyweights John Keells Holdings Plc and Commercial Bank of Ceylon Plc gained.
June 15 Stock futures pointed to a lower opening for Canada's main stock index on Thursday as oil prices continued to fall and investors remained concerned about U.S. economic growth despite a widely expected interest rate hike by the Federal Reserve.
STOCKHOLM, June 15 Fast-growing audio books company Storytel will expand into several new markets in the coming years while steering clear of English-speaking countries where rival Audible dominates, the Swedish company's chief executive said.