March 15 China Ocean Fishing Holdings Ltd :

* Unit entered into a memorandum of understanding

* Vendors proposed to sell , in aggregate, 70% equity interest in shenzhen qisen fishery company limited*

* Jin yu tang shenzhen fishery entered into a memorandum of understanding with chen suifang and zou lian

* Consideration for memorandum and exclusivity period as well as commencement of due diligent review is rmb5 million

* Consideration under formal sale and purchase agreement will be payable in cash and/or issuing convertible bonds by company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: