June 9 China Oceanwide Holdings Ltd:

* Updates on litigation involving a subsidiary of company in indonesia

* Board is of view that pt mabar has properly acquired indonesian land and that KPN has no basis to commence litigation​

* Currently unable to predict outcome of appeal with certainty​

* Pt Mabar is currently seeking legal advice in relation to appeal

